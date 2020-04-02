Sindh coronavirus death toll rises to 11

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 11 on Thursday after an 86-year-old patient died of it in Karachi.

The deceased patient had tested positive for the virus on April 1, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho said in a statement.

It was a case of local transmission of the virus, she said. The patient had a history of hypertension.

Earlier in the day, a 65-year-old patient died of the virus in Hyderabad. He was brought to the hospital on March 28.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Sindh stands at 761. There are currently 2,378 patients under treatment all over Pakistan.

The virus has so far claimed 33 lives across the country.