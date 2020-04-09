Sindh CM’s brother-in-law dies of coronavirus

The brother-in-law of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has died of coronavirus in Karachi.

CM Shah’s brother-in-law had tested positive for the virus following his return from Iraq three weeks ago. He had been under treatment at a hospital in Karachi.

The Sindh chief minister and his family had also undergone tests for the virus after his brother-in-law tested positive. They all tested negative.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail extended his deepest condolences to CM Shah and his family on the demise of his brother-in-law.

This is the 21st death from the virus in Sindh. The number of known coronavirus cases in the province stands at 1,036.

The provincial government has already imposed a lockdown in Sindh to stem the spread of the virus.