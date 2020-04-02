Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Punjab’s coronavirus cases climb to 914

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Punjab’s coronavirus cases climb to 914

Photo: Online

Nine hundred and fourteen known cases of coronavirus have been reported in Punjab so far, the provincial health department confirmed on Thursday.

Eleven deaths have been reported, while six people have recovered, the health department said in a statement.

Five deaths have been reported in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi 4, and one each in Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan.

At least 213 pilgrims have tested positive in Dera Ghazi Khani, 91 in Multan, 142 in Raiwind, and five in Faisalabad.

The breakdown of the number of cases in each city is given in the following table.

City Total cases
Lahore 199
Gujrat 90
Rawalpindi 53
Jhelum 28
Mandi Bahauddin 14
Nankana Sahib 13
Sargodha 10
Faisalabad 9
Dera Ghazi Khan 5
Hafizabad 5
Bahawalnagar 3
Mianwali 3
Rahim Yar Khan 3
Narowal 2
Multan   2
Vehari 2
Lodhran 2
Attock 1
Sialkot 1
Kasur 1
Gujranwala 1
Khushab 1
Bahawalpur 1
Layyah 1

The Punjab government has advised all the people to follow the government’s instructions to stay safe.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Smokers, Dr Adil Haider, Coronavirus outbreak
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Swiss butter could be spreading thin, officials warn
Swiss butter could be spreading thin, officials warn
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.