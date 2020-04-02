Punjab’s coronavirus cases climb to 914

Nine hundred and fourteen known cases of coronavirus have been reported in Punjab so far, the provincial health department confirmed on Thursday.

Eleven deaths have been reported, while six people have recovered, the health department said in a statement.

Five deaths have been reported in Lahore, four in Rawalpindi 4, and one each in Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan.

At least 213 pilgrims have tested positive in Dera Ghazi Khani, 91 in Multan, 142 in Raiwind, and five in Faisalabad.

The breakdown of the number of cases in each city is given in the following table.

City Total cases Lahore 199 Gujrat 90 Rawalpindi 53 Jhelum 28 Mandi Bahauddin 14 Nankana Sahib 13 Sargodha 10 Faisalabad 9 Dera Ghazi Khan 5 Hafizabad 5 Bahawalnagar 3 Mianwali 3 Rahim Yar Khan 3 Narowal 2 Multan 2 Vehari 2 Lodhran 2 Attock 1 Sialkot 1 Kasur 1 Gujranwala 1 Khushab 1 Bahawalpur 1 Layyah 1

The Punjab government has advised all the people to follow the government’s instructions to stay safe.