HOME > Health

Punjab parks to be converted into field hospitals

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

The Punjab government has decided to set up field hospitals at its parks to treat patients who have contracted COVID-19.

Asif Mehmood, the chairperson of the Parks and Horticulture Authority, said that these field hospitals will serve as quarantine centres when the burden on hospitals increases.

He said he has issued instructions to administrations of different cities to follow these directives.

In Rawalpindi, Hilal-e-Ahmar has set up a 200-bed field hospital at a park.

“These hospital will be used for treating the coronavirus,” said Hilal-e-Ahmar chairperson Abrarul Haq.

The hospital has ICU beds and ventilators, he added.

