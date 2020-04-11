Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Health

Punjab lockdown likely to be extended by a week

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
The Punjab government is considering an extension in the lockdown imposed to prevent the coronavirus spread in the province.

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said on Saturday that the number of coronavirus cases is increasing and it appeared that the lockdown would have to be extended.

It is likely that the government would extend it by a week, he said while speaking to Samaa TV.

The minister said they would take stricter measures in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the provincial government directed authorities ensure strict implementation of Section 144 in the province.

Thirteen areas of Lahore were either partially or completely sealed on Saturday, according to officials.

These included Raiwind City, Sikandria Colony Samanabad, Bedian Road, China Scheme Gujarpura, Begum Kot Shahdara, Chah Meeran Shadbagh, Small Industries Society Defence, Rustom Park, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Rehmanpura, Wahdat Colony, Bahria Town, Railways Colony’s Engine Shed and Saddar.

Punjab currently has the highest 2,410 known coronavirus cases. The virus has so far claimed 21 lives in the province.

