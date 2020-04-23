Punjab Institute of Cardiology reports its 25th staff coronavirus case

A chef at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The spokesperson of the institute confirmed the coronavirus case and said the patient worked at the doctors hostel.

After he tested positive he was transferred to the field hospital at Expo Centre.

He is the 27th person at the PIC to have contracted the coronavirus and the 25th member of the hospital’s staff to be infected.

Previously, the management confirmed that six doctors, 13 nurses, six other staffers and two patients had contracted COVID-19 at the hospital.