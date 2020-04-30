Punjab CM takes notice of cut in health workers’ salaries

All health workers in Punjab whose two-day salary was cut as part of a donation for the PM’s Coronavirus Relief Fund will be reimbursed.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of their salary cut on Thursday. He said that the salary of health workers won’t be cut and a special allowance will be given to them.

Buzdar said that doctors and paramedical staff will receive two months’ salaries for the month of April.

Health workers are on the frontline in the battle against the novel coronavirus across the globe. In Pakistan, 15,934 known cases have been reported with 355 fatalities.