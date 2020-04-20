Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Health

PML-N demands tightening of lockdown across Pakistan

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
PML-N demands tightening of lockdown across Pakistan

Photo: FILE

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz demanded on Monday the government tighten the countrywide lockdown to stem the coronavirus spread.

“Coronavirus cases in Pakistan are increasing,” former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said at a press conference in Islamabad. “But the government is busy suppressing the opposition.”

He said the situation in Punjab would have been different, if Shehbaz Sharif were the chief minister.

“Whatever is happening with Shehbaz Sharif that is the government’s malice,” Abbasi said. His comment was a reference to the recent notices served to Shehbaz by the National Accountability Bureau.

He said the anti-corruption watchdog was unable to find corruption in affairs matters to the pandemic.

“The infection is growing and the lockdown is being eased,” the PML-N leader lamented. “The situation will turn ugly, still there’s time to control it.”

He said extending the lockdown was the only solution to the issue.

Abbasi called for an emergency session of the National Assembly so that the people could become aware of the future possibilities.

coronavirus PML-N shahid khaqan abbasi
 
RELATED STORIES
 

PML-N, coronavirus, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan, NAB, government, lockdown
 
