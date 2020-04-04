Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Health

Petition to bring back Pakistani health professionals living abroad dismissed

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court dismissed on Saturday a petition asking to bring back Pakistani health professionals living abroad.

A man named Shah Jahan had filed the petition.

No such order can be passed under Article 199 (jurisdiction of the high court) of the Constitution, said a judge.

The petitioner said that important personalities should be allowed to help Pakistan to stop the spread of coronavirus. The petition also said that the government institutions should be stopped from conducting inquiries against all important personalities.

