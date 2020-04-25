Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Health

PBC backs doctors’ call for a complete lockdown in Pakistan

Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pic16-073 ISLAMABAD: Mar16- A man wears face mask due to increasing in Corona Virus cases in Pakistan as government already announced the closure of education institutions, parks, public places, theaters, halls, stadiums and other places for public, amid concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in federal capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Waseem Khan

The Pakistan Bar Council has voiced its support for a call by doctors to impose a strict lockdown across Pakistan in order to stop the spread of coronavirus.

All Muslim countries have prohibited congregational prayers and taraweeh, PBC representative Abid Saqi told Samaa TV Saturday.

He demanded the government “establish its writ” to ensure social distancing.

“Our healthcare system does not have the capacity to treat such huge number of patients,” Saqi said.

He urged the government to revisit its policies to protect lives of the people.

The development comes after doctors in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad called for a strict lockdown across the country.

They were of the view that Pakistan didn’t have health facilities like Germany, the UK or the USA.

If coronavirus cases kept increasing, then the country’s healthcare system would collapse, they said.

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 12,227. The virus has so far claimed at least 256 lives in the country.

