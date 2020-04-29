Pakistani professor elected fellow of leading UK scientific body

A Pakistani professor is now a fellow for the Royal Society, a leading scientific body of the United Kingdom.

Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta of the Aga Khan University has been elected in recognition of his outstanding contributions to global child health over three decades, according to a press statement issued on Wednesday.

The Society was founded in 1660. It is dedicated to promoting excellence in science for the benefit of humanity. This year, 62 scholars from around the world have been elected as fellows and foreign members. It includes six Nobel laureates and internationally recognised leaders in industry and science policy.

“Election to the Royal Society is an especially rare honour outside of the UK, especially for a paediatrician and global public health scientist, so I am really humbled,” said Professor Bhutta, founding director of AKU’s Institute for Global Health and Development.

“Since this is a fellowship awarded for lifetime achievements and aggregate contributions over the years, I owe it in no small measure to the hundreds of students and staff members who have worked with me tirelessly over the years; and to my families, my dearest wife and children and the expanded AKU family.”

Professor Bhutta is globally recognised for his research breadth and productivity. He is widely published and the highest-ranking public health researcher in the Muslim world. He was recently ranked by Stanford University among the top 0.01% of the most highly cited scientists globally.

Professor Bhutta has been a faculty member at AKU since 1986 and his scientific research has focussed on raising living standards in some of the world’s most vulnerable populations including women, newborns and children in low-income countries, marginalised rural areas and conflict-affected settings.

Past fellows and foreign members of the Royal Society have included Isaac Newton, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, Dorothy Hodgkin and Stephen Hawking.