Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Pakistan to receive 100,000 coronavirus testing kits tonight: NDMA chairman

SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa TV screengrab

Pakistan will receive 100,000 coronavirus testing kits tonight, the National Disaster Management Authority chairman said Wednesday.

NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal said so while briefing the media alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

He said of these 100,000 kits, 35,000 would be provided to Sindh.

The announcement comes amid Pakistan’s struggle with the coronavirus pandemic. The country has 4,200 known cases of the virus, while 60 people have died of it.

Punjab has been provided personal protective equipment (PPE) for 18,000 healthcare professionals, Sindh for 15,000 and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 10,800, according to the NDMA chairman.

Balochistan has received 8,000 PPEs, Gilgit-Baltistan 24,000, Islamabad 8,000 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir 13,000.

Lt Gen Afzal said more protective equipment would be provided to hospitals in Punjab and Sindh over the next three days.

He said there was a shortage of ventilators in the international market, however, the number of ventilators was not currently an issue in Pakistan.

