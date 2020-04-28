Pakistan gives martyr status to health workers dying of virus

If any Pakistani frontline health worker loses their life treating patients with coronavirus, they will be given the title of a ‘Shaheed’ (martyr), says Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

He was updating the media on the coronavirus pandemic situation in Pakistan during a daily press conference on Tuesday.

Dr Mirza said the government is taking the health and safety of frontline health workers against COVID-19 seriously.

He gave details about the Shaheed package and the inclusion of frontline health workers in it. The package ranges from provision of Rs3 million to Rs10 million depending on the officer’s grade. It also has other benefits like official residence and 100% pension to the family of the deceased.

He said the assistance package will be applicable in ICT, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The special assistant said it has been decided to devise national guidelines regarding the use of personal protective equipment across the country.