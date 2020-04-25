Pakistan seeks help of overseas health professionals to combat COVID-19

Pakistan is seeking the help of its nationals working abroad as health professionals in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Pakistani health professionals are on the frontline in the fight against #COVID19 across the world,” said PM Imran Khan in a tweet on Saturday. “They also want to help us combat COVID19 in Pakistan”.

The professionals have been asked to provide tele-training sessions, counselling for telemedicine and collaborate for research on public health.

The initiative is called Yaran e Watan (friends of the country). It connects “overseas Pakistani healthcare professionals with volunteer opportunities in their homeland,” reads its website.

It has been launched because of the shortage of health workers in the country. The website says that Pakistan lacks 0.4 million doctors and 1.6 million nurses. “A large number of health professionals leave [Pakistan] each year leading to the phenomenon of ‘brain drain’, which has left the country with a serious deficit of skilled expertise”.

People interested in volunteering can register here: http://yaranewatan.gov.pk/