Pakistan regulator approves plasma therapy trials, chloroquine manufacturing for COVID-19

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan has approved clinical trials for plasma therapy and local manufacturing of the active ingredient of drug chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19.

DRAP’s clinical study committee gave approval for the clinical trials of convalescent plasma therapy for passive immunisation in COVID-19 patients, said a government notification released on Wednesday.

The application had been filed by haemotologist and National Institute of Blood Disease Chairman Dr Tahir Shamsi.

Dr Shamsi, on SAMAA TV, appealed to COVID-19 recovered patients to come forward and donate their plasma. The helpline number they can contact for more details is 0333-2976390.

Convalescent plasma is the blood plasma donated by patients who have recovered from COVID-19. It contains antibodies that can fight the virus. Clinical trials of this therapy have also begun in different parts of the world.

Separately, the central licensing board of DRAP gave approval to pharmaceutical companies for manufacturing of the active pharmaceutical ingredient of chloroquine phosphate. The drug has been used by different countries to manage and treat COVID-19 patients with varying levels of success. However, no peer-reviewed scientific studies have shown chloroquine, an anti-malarial, to be effective against the SARS-COV 2 virus (coronavirus).

“DRAP is working day and night to ensure availability of requisite items to SARS-COV 2 infected patients, healthcare professionals, and the general public for the purposes of symptomatic and supportive treatment and personal protection,” said the DRAP spokesperson.

The notification added that the regulatory body has also enlisted more than 50 manufacturers to prepare hand sanitisers for three months. It has also promised to facilitate local production of ventilators and approved clinical trials for those made by the Pakistan Engineering Council.