Pakistan receives ventilators, x-ray machines from China

A special PIA plane carrying protective equipment from China landed in Islamabad on Monday, according to Radio Pakistan.

China sent 119 ventilators, 15 x-ray machines, 200 thermal guns and other protective equipment to help Pakistan fight coronavirus.

The equipment was received by NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal. He told reporters that China will send more protective and testing equipment to Pakistan in the coming days.

The NDMA chairman said the government was working on increasing its testing capacity and he believed it would jump to 40,000 tests per day in the next few days.

The virus has killed at least 283 people in Pakistan. The number of known coronavirus cases in the country stands at 13,669.