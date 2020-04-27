Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Pakistan receives ventilators, x-ray machines from China

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan receives ventilators, x-ray machines from China

A medical staffer wearing protective gear in a business train prepared as a temporary quarantine facility at the Lahore railway station, March 31, 2020. Photo: ONLINE/Sajid Rana

A special PIA plane carrying protective equipment from China landed in Islamabad on Monday, according to Radio Pakistan.

China sent 119 ventilators, 15 x-ray machines, 200 thermal guns and other protective equipment to help Pakistan fight coronavirus.

The equipment was received by NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal. He told reporters that China will send more protective and testing equipment to Pakistan in the coming days.

The NDMA chairman said the government was working on increasing its testing capacity and he believed it would jump to 40,000 tests per day in the next few days.

The virus has killed at least 283 people in Pakistan. The number of known coronavirus cases in the country stands at 13,669.

FaceBook WhatsApp
China coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
China, Pakistan, Coronavirus, Ventilators
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani entrepreneur makes it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia
Pakistani entrepreneur makes it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia
Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan
Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan
Expedia raising $3.2 bn to weather pandemic hit
Expedia raising $3.2 bn to weather pandemic hit
Burned French chefs cook up post-COVID cuisine
Burned French chefs cook up post-COVID cuisine
Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims top...
Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims top French chef
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.