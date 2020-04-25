Pakistan coronavirus count stands at 12,227: PM’s aide

The number of known coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 12,227, PM’s aide on health Dr Zafar Mirza said Saturday.

The PM’s aide was briefing the media in Islamabad. So far 256 people have died of the virus, he said.

Mirza said 5,046 cases have been reported in Punjab so far, 4,232 in Sindh, 1,708 in Khyber Pakhtunhkhwa and 656 in Balochistan.

He said 223 cases have been reported in Islamabad, 307 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 55 in Azad Kashmir.

Three people died of the virus and 287 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to Mirza.

A total of 6,780 tests were conducted across the country in this duration.

The PM’s aide said that 2,755 Pakistanis have recovered from the infection.