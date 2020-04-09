‘Newborns can be COVID-19 carriers since they don’t exhibit symptoms’

Newborn babies may be infected with the coronavirus but no one could detect it because most of them can’t exhibit symptoms.

This makes them carriers of the virus and a danger to people near them, especially in the maternity unit of the medical facility where the baby was delivered, neurologist Dr Shabbir Ahmed Malik explained on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday.

A handful of confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in newborns around the world.

However, scientists have yet to give a conclusive statement on the development.

Dr Malik said conducting coronavirus tests on newborns is extremely difficult since they are very sensitive.

As for pregnant women, the neurologist had a few tips to avoid catching or transmitting the virus to their babies.

“Expecting mothers should keep an eye on their symptoms. If they are showing unusual symptoms, like dry coughing, immediately contact your gynaecologist.” he said.

He added that certain protocols must be in place at maternity units to protect medical staff from contracting the virus.