Two public representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, provincial health authorities confirmed.

These included KP CM’s special assistant for local bodies Kamran Bangash and MNA Munir Orakzai from Kurram district.

Bangash has been placed into quarantine along with his family, while Orakzai was shifted to an isolation centre at the Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Adviser to CM Ziaullah Bangash’s samples have also been sent to a lab. His test result is awaited.