Mianwali doctors exposed to coronavirus after patient hid positive history

A patient’s negligence led to an entire shift of doctors at DHQ Hospital Mianwali being exposed to the coronavirus.

In an incident report to the DHA Mianwali CEO, the medical superintendent said that a patient, identified as a security guard at a private school in Lahore’s Gulberg, was tested for the coronavirus at his nephews’ house in Lahore by a team from Mayo Hospital. He and his nephews tested positive for COVID-19 and the nephews were taken to Mayo Hospital.

His sample was taken again on April 4 and while his result was still pending he decided to return to Mianwali.

When he reached the city he received a call from Lahore telling him that he had once again tested positive and to report to the nearest hospital.

He arrived at the trauma centre of DHQ Hospital in Mianwali with a case of diarrhoea without telling the doctors that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The doctors on duty treated him for his diarrhoea and after one hour he told one doctor about the call he received from Mayo Hospital.

The duty doctor confirmed it by calling the lab person on a number provided by the patient.

“Due to his callousness, all the duty doctors are now exposed to COVID-19 and officially labelled contacts,” wrote the MS.

He said doctors working in the trauma centre are exposed and vulnerable to the coronavirus because of “disguised patients with misleading histories”.