Mandi Bahauddin doctors build ‘protection box’ to conduct coronavirus tests

Doctors and paramedics in Mandi Bahauddin built a ‘protection box’ to protect them from getting the coronavirus while taking patients’ samples.

The box was built in two days and is supposed to help act as a barrier between the staff and possibly infected people, said Deputy Commissioner Mehtab. Multiple doctors and other healthcare workers in the country have been infected with the virus.

The staff believe these boxes can easily be replicated and used across the country.

A patient told SAMAA TV that he was happy with how he was treated while being tested for COVID-19.