Health

Lahore gets 2,000 tests per day BSL-3 lab

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated the fourth BSL-3 lab of Punjab in Lahore on Monday.

The lab will have a testing capacity of 2,000 tests per day. The chief minister inspected the lab wearing a protective body suit.

The lab had been upgraded to Biological Safety Level 3 last week. The BSL-3 lab is a containment laboratory designed for work with Risk Group 2 and 3 of microorganisms that pose an increased risk of aerosol spread, according to the WHO.

The Punjab government says nine more labs are being upgraded across the province in Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Kharian and Gujrat.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab has reached 1,493, Buzdar said Monday morning. There are currently 842 patients in quarantine, of whom 309 are pilgrims from Iran and 484 are from the Tablighi Jamaat.

Forty-nine prisoners have also contracted COVID-19 at Camp Jail. The remaining 651 cases are in 28 districts of the province, said Buzdar.

