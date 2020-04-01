Karachi reports another 33 locally transmitted coronavirus cases

Another 33 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karachi on Wednesday that took the Sindh tally to 709.

All of these cases were locally transmitted, Sindh Health Minister Azra Pechuho said in a statement. So far, 55 patients had recovered from the virus in Sindh, she said.

Currently, there are 307 coronavirus patients under treatment in Karachi, according to the health minister.

Health officials have conducted 6,948 tests in the province. Sindh has reported eight deaths from the virus.

Pechuho said the health department was providing all-possible facilities to patients at isolation and quarantine centres in the province.