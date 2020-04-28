Karachi cardiac facility’s CCU closed after patient dies of virus

The coronary care unit of the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases was shut down after a patient tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, there were media reports that a doctor from the facility had died of the virus. That is, however, incorrect.

KMC Health and Medical Service Senior Director Dr Salma Kausar confirmed that a male patient admitted to the hospital on April 22 died of on April 26.

The patient’s report came back from Chugtai Lab today, she said, adding that he was corona positive.

She said the doctors in contact with the patient have been quarantined and are being tested, while the CCU has been closed.