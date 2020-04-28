Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Health

Karachi cardiac facility’s CCU closed after patient dies of virus

Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 34 mins ago
Photo: Online

The coronary care unit of the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases was shut down after a patient tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, there were media reports that a doctor from the facility had died of the virus. That is, however, incorrect.

KMC Health and Medical Service Senior Director Dr Salma Kausar confirmed that a male patient admitted to the hospital on April 22 died of on April 26.

The patient’s report came back from Chugtai Lab today, she said, adding that he was corona positive.

She said the doctors in contact with the patient have been quarantined and are being tested, while the CCU has been closed.

MOST READ
Pakistani entrepreneur makes it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia
Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan
Safer to eat at restaurants than home, claims French chef
Expedia raising $3.2 bn to weather pandemic hit
Burned French chefs cook up post-COVID cuisine
