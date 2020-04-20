Jinnah Hospital Karachi gets its first biosafety level 3 lab

The Sindh government has established the first biosafety level 3 laboratory at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

The lab was inaugurated by the hospital’s Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali on Monday. It has started functioning.

The BSL-3 lab is a containment laboratory designed for work with Risk Group 2 and 3 of microorganisms that can spread through aerosols, according to the World Health Organisation.

Jinnah Hospital will now be able to conduct 100 COVID-19 tests daily, said the Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab. The testing capacity will be increased in the next phase, he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah issued funds for the lab on the hospital administration’s request, Wahab added.