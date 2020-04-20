Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Jinnah Hospital Karachi gets its first biosafety level 3 lab

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago
Jinnah Hospital Karachi gets its first biosafety level 3 lab

Photo: Dr Seemin Jamali/ Twitter

The Sindh government has established the first biosafety level 3 laboratory at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

The lab was inaugurated by the hospital’s Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali on Monday. It has started functioning.

The BSL-3 lab is a containment laboratory designed for work with Risk Group 2 and 3 of microorganisms that can spread through aerosols, according to the World Health Organisation.

Jinnah Hospital will now be able to conduct 100 COVID-19 tests daily, said the Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab. The testing capacity will be increased in the next phase, he added.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah issued funds for the lab on the hospital administration’s request, Wahab added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
beosafety lab, Jinnah Hospital, coronavirus, Sindh, Karachi,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Unanimous decision to be made on congregational prayers in Pakistan'
‘Unanimous decision to be made on congregational prayers in Pakistan’
Offer Taraweeh, Eid prayers at homes: Saudi grand mufti
Offer Taraweeh, Eid prayers at homes: Saudi grand mufti
Difficult to conduct this year's Hajj: minister
Difficult to conduct this year’s Hajj: minister
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.