How altruism and 3D printing can tackle Pakistan’s COVID-19 crisis

To call Dr Bilal Siddiqui the Pakistani Musk wouldn’t be an exaggeration. In fact, he’s doing more useful work than the Tesla chief on a voluntary basis without any of the megalomania.

Dr Siddiqui is an engineer with a bachelors in mechanical engineering, a masters in aerospace engineering and a PhD in electrical engineering. And he’s recruited hundreds of likeminded engineers, doctors and scientists to help make affordable medical equipment to deal with the COVID-19 crisis in Pakistan.

Called Pakistan Against COVID19 Volunteers, the group hopes to meet the shortfall in lifesaving equipment in the country.

“I started this initative with five students of mine,” Dr Siddiqui tells SAMAA Digital. On the second day the numbers of the group had jumped to 75 people; by day five 500 volunteers had joined.

Dr Siddiqui says his experience of the swine flu pandemic of 2005 motivated him to start this work.

“I know what it is like to be directly affected by a pandemic.” At the time he was in Saudi Arabia and his whole family contracted swine flu. The trajectory of the current pandemic and threat of stress on Pakistan’s already weak healthcare system was what led to the formation of PAC-V.

Protective bodysuit. Photo: Dr Bilal Siddiqui

The pace has been such that in March after just a few months, the group moved on to the second phase of their initiative, which is mass production.

PAC-V has been designing ventilators, face shields and splitter valves and mass producing them using 3D printing. As a result, the manufacturing time is short and cost of the equipment low.

“For personal protective equipment we have 3D printed face shields,” said Dr Siddiqui. “Earlier the capacity in Lahore was 200 shields per day. Now it has reached 5,000 per day.”

In a week’s time, Karachi will also begin manufacturing face shields at the same capacity. Along with this, the group is producing 1,500 splitter valves and WHO-approved protective body suits each on a daily basis.

Splitter valves are devices that allow multiple patients to be connected to one ventilator. The US Food and Drug Administration approved splitter valves on March 25 for use “when individual ventilators are not available or preemptively to increase the potential of single-use ventilators.”

The statement was given in an emergency use authorisation appendix. PAC-V has seven teams working on splitter valves, Dr Siddiqui said. There was a breakthrough at Lahore’s Shaukat Khanum Hospital on March 23 when tests for the splitter valves were successful.

We also need to make existing equipment useful, Dr Siddiqui said while informing SAMAA Digital about their teams working on repairing old ventilators. They have repaired 37 so far.

According to the NDMA, Pakistan has 2,200 ventilators but only around half of them are functional.

As PAC-V relied on open source data available on the internet, they are making their ventilator designs freely accessible on GitHub.

Prototype of a non-contact thermometer. Photo: Dr Bilal Siddiqui

“Our next project is designing incinerators to get rid of hospital waste,” Dr Siddiqui said. They aim to burn up to 20 kg per hour of hospital waste. A plan for hospital robotics is also in the works.

Other areas they’re focusing on are portable oxygen supplies, non-contact thermometers and arranging 3D printing farms, manufacturing and funding support across the nation. The group members are in touch with the NDMA, hospitals, provincial governments and other organisations across the country.