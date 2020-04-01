Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Health

Health minister confirms 9th coronavirus death in Sindh

Photo: Online

Another patient infected with coronavirus has died in Karachi, Sindh Minister for Health Azra Pechuho confirmed Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the provincial health department, the minister said that the 59-year-old patient was a resident of Karachi and had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 19.

The statement said that the patient had a history of acute respiratory distress syndrome and was put on ventilator the same day he was brought to the hospital.

The virus has claimed 28 lives in the country and nine of them were reported in Sindh. The total number of known coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 2000 mark.

This is the second death due to the virus in Pakistan in a day. Earlier, the Punjab health department had confirmed the death of an 83-year-old man, who recently came back from the UK, in Rawalpindi’s Benazir Bhutto hospital.

