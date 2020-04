Graph: Tracking Coronavirus case increase in Pakistan

We are providing data gathered by 5 pm. This number can go up by night-time. We will update the figures as possible.

This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases in March 2020:

Date Total Count Increase 10 March 16 11 March 19 3 12 March 20 1 13 March 21 1 14 March 28 7 15 March 31 3 16 March 54 23 17 March 187 133 18 March 241 54 19 March 302 61 20 March 454 152 21 March 504 50 22 March 646 142 23 March 784 138 24 March 887 103 25 March 991 104 26 March 1087 96 27 March 1197 110 28 March 1375 178 29 March 1512 137 30 March 1613 101 31 March 1796 183 1 April 2036 240 1 April 5pm 2068 32

There have been 26 deaths from Coronavirus in Pakistan to date.



Two hundred and forty new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan between March 31 and April 1, the most for any day.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

**Graph last updated on April 1 at 5pm.

How we collect, verify and use data

SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.

It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.

And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.

What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.

People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.

Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.