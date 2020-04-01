Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Graph: Tracking Coronavirus case increase in Pakistan

We are providing data gathered by 5 pm. This number can go up by night-time. We will update the figures as possible.
This is a day-by-day breakdown of cases in March 2020:

Date Total Count Increase
10 March 16  
11 March 19 3
12 March 20 1
13 March 21 1
14 March 28 7
15 March 31 3
16 March 54 23
17 March 187 133
18 March 241 54
19 March 302 61
20 March 454 152
21 March 504 50
22 March 646 142
23 March 784 138
24 March 887 103
25 March 991 104
26 March 1087 96
27 March 1197 110
28 March 1375 178
29 March 1512 137
30 March 1613 101
31 March 1796 183
1 April 2036 240
1 April 5pm 2068 32

There have been 26 deaths from Coronavirus in Pakistan to date.

Two hundred and forty new coronavirus cases were reported in Pakistan between March 31 and April 1, the most for any day.

A steeper graph means faster growth, a flatter graph indicates a slowdown.

**Graph last updated on April 1 at 5pm.

How we collect, verify and use data

SAMAA Digital’s graph is based on data from the National Institute of Health website. The NIH website has been keeping count since March 11.
It tracks the number of cases for each 24-hour cycle that ends at midnight but updates its total by the next morning. So, for example, Monday’s full number will appear on the website on Tuesday morning.
And because the numbers keep adding up, we see a total count of all confirmed cases leading up to that day.
What else do we do? We match the daily NIH count with each province’s count to make sure there is no discrepancy. We give preference to each province’s verified statements if the NIH count does not match their numbers—although this does not usually happen.
People have given us feedback that the graph in this story is slightly different than the graph on the federal government’s covid.gov.pk. This is happening because we use a different method, as stated above. Their cut-off time appears to be different.
Either way, the shapes of the graphs are largely the same, and thus they both indicate the same trend in Pakistan.

20 Comments

  1. Avatar
      awaistariq510@gmail.com  March 23, 2020 8:18 pm/ Reply

    Very bad condition in pakistan so please all people be carefull

    • Avatar
        Anonymous  March 30, 2020 9:04 pm/ Reply

      Not so much bad as you are analyzing, think positive please,
      see what is happening in America…Allah will save us

  2. Avatar
      Muhammad Shahid  March 24, 2020 5:00 pm/ Reply

    I am requesting to government of Pakistan. Please complete lock down whole Pakistan. During currant situation of lock down mostly peoples are not doing stay at home. They are moving here and there in most cities. Iff situation remaining same then it is unable to control. So please take some more strict action and stop moving of people, crowds in city, towns, streets and offices, shops and etc. 40% to 70% People of Pakistan not getting serious and due to these peoples lock down will not control increasing numbers of corona infected people. I am requesting again to all honorable members of government please complete lock down whole country and save may Pakistan.

    40% TO 50% Peoples are un graduate about corona due to these peoples activities we will loose our whole country.

    Regards
    I Love Pakistan

    • Avatar
        Rahmat ullah  March 24, 2020 10:13 pm/ Reply

      Insha Allah we will win against this coronavirus

  3. Avatar
      Student of bukc  March 25, 2020 1:31 am/ Reply

    PLEASE BAN ONLINE CLASSES!!
    BAHRIA UNIVERSITY KARACHI CAMPUS IS ENFORCING ONLINE CLASSES DESPITE THE FACTS THE STUDENTS ARE NOT GETTING A SINGLE WORD

    • Avatar
        Lockdown Master  March 25, 2020 4:55 pm/ Reply

      students need a reason to run away from studies, they are giving a low rating for the video calling app just to get it banned on playstore so that they don’t have to study. No urge to adapt a new learning environment and grow, no interest in research and finding solutions, escapism is what these students prefer.

  4. Avatar
      Amir Psychologist  March 25, 2020 2:19 am/ Reply

    Plz care karain apni or Dusron ky or avoid karain milney jholney or Bahar nikalney say plzzzz
    Jo afrad Mashallah say iss virus say Recovered hogaye heen wo Vedio Message dain taky hope develop hoo thanks
    Complete follow karain govt Rules about this Virus issy Main Life Hey

  5. Avatar
      Ali  March 25, 2020 12:35 pm/ Reply

    AoA
    Dear all,
    It is time to show unity. We must united in the current prevailing situation of COVID-19 Pandemic. We must stay at home. The government should order to stay at home all their employees except pera-medical, law-enforcement ,and intelligent agencies. Otherwise the situation can get worse. For instance, if an employee who don’t have his own conveyance facility can use public transport to reach his/her office, in case of he/she get effect from a person(COVID-19 Patient) who is treveling with him. Then, he can effect his office, family, friends, relatives, and the whole nation. So, it is my humble request to all of you to STAY AT YOUR HOME please please and please…

  6. Avatar
      Irum Kashif  March 25, 2020 6:07 pm/ Reply

    May Allah keep us safe.

  7. Avatar
      Khan Zada wazir  March 25, 2020 6:50 pm/ Reply

    Pakistan is in initial stage of pandemic and God forbid if it spread in lower level of society in congested population and slums then it will become uncontrollable. It is therefore very important to control it in the initial stage which can only be done through complete lock down. Nothing will happen in two weeks to economy or food supply but spreading to explosive population will destroy everything. The PM is still giving the logic of low income people. But just imagine if the pandemic reach out to the poor community it will destroy the economy and food supply for long time.

  8. Avatar
      Osama Rahman  March 26, 2020 1:55 am/ Reply

    YA ALLAH Reham Farma mere Moula Maaf kar de human
    aye mere Rab mere Tamam Muslmaan bhenon or bhaiyoon pe Rehman Farma (Ameen)
    or jitne bhi log is covoid 19 se infected hain inhaien sehat aata farma mere Moula
    Mere ALLAH rehman farma ! or tamam muslmaanon per reham kar

  9. Avatar
      Osama Rahman  March 26, 2020 2:07 am/ Reply

    Assalam O Alikum to all my Brothers and Sisters!
    PLEASE PLEASE STAY AT HOME!
    It’s BASICALLY FOR ALL YOUR SAFETY AND HEALTH
    Do you know what does QUARANTINE means?????
    its basically means to stay at home and read Quran and pray to GOD Almighty Allah
    and remember one thing whiling offering prayers please do also prays for Good Healths for all the MUSLIMS Community
    JUST EVERYONE ATLEAST ASK ALLAH ONE TIME
    TO FORGIVE ALL THE MUSLIMS BROTHERS AND SISTERS AND BLESSES THEM WITH GOOD HEALTH !!
    (AMEEN)
    AND LAST BUT NOT THE LEAST
    APNAY GHRAON MAIN SURH-E-RAHMAN KI TALAWAT ZARROR LAGAYIEN!

  10. Avatar
      Saleem Sadi  March 27, 2020 1:55 am/ Reply

    Please control social distance at grocery and milk shop and give instruction to shop keeper for improvement during customer dealing.

  11. Avatar
      student of the intellect school (H. Aurangzeb)  March 27, 2020 7:19 pm/ Reply

    Assalam o alikum
    this is the time that we need to return toward our lord. we have to ask forgiveness and ask for His mercy. Allah shows us such times so that we can get back to Him. the only thing is that we should follow the preventive measures and belief in life after death. if we die in this outbreak, then we will be given the status of a shaheed, in sha Allah. also, we should remain healthy because the Apostle of Allah said ‘trust in Allah but tie your camel’.
    wa Assalam 🙂

  12. Avatar
      Muhammad Rashid  March 28, 2020 11:08 pm/ Reply

    why pakistan govt not doing sterlisation of streets, roads, etc etc like dubai?

  13. Avatar
      Aftab  March 29, 2020 5:02 pm/ Reply

    Pakistani government doing what they can it’s up to the people now to think and remain in there homes,InshAllah we will come out of this situation soon….Ameen

  14. Avatar
      Sohiab Ahmad  March 30, 2020 4:36 pm/ Reply

    Time to return to ALLAH and repent

  15. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  March 30, 2020 7:13 pm/ Reply

    Recheck the data. The number shown for 26th is for 25th.

  16. Avatar
      Muhammad Khalil Hasan  March 31, 2020 4:20 pm/ Reply

    The error in the graph needs to be corrected. It shows the 28th March twice. Any information is meaning ful only when it is correct.

  17. Avatar
      Ahmad  April 1, 2020 6:44 am/ Reply

    Do not show 1 week graph. It doesn’t help in noticing a pattern.

