Govt bans export of anti-malaria medicines

The government of Pakistan has banned the export of anti-malaria medicines with immediate effect, the ministry of commerce said Friday.

The ban on the export of anti-malaria medicines was imposed on the recommendation of the National Coordination Committee.

The ministry said that the ban will remain in effect until further orders of the National Coordination Committee.

On Friday morning, the ministry of commerce had removed the ban on the import of anti-malaria medicine over fears of a shortage across the country.

The government had stopped the medicine from being imported on April 3. The decision was, however, requested to be taken back by Pakistan Drug Law Forum President Noor Muhammad Mehar.

According to the notification issued by the forum, anti-malaria medicine have proven to be beneficial in treating coronavirus patients.

“The country has already suffered a shortage of N-95 face masks because of inadequate government policies,” Mehar said. “We can’t risk our patients anymore,” he added.

Pakistan has reported more than 4,500 coronavirus cases so far. Sixty-five people have died from it.