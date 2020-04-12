Five employees of Civil Hospital Karachi test coronavirus positive

Five staff members at Karachi’s Civil Hospital have contracted the coronavirus.

The medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Khadim Qureshi, announced that a doctor and four paramedics have contracted the virus in the past 30 days. They had contact with a coronavirus positive patient outside the hospital.

One of the staff members was operated on in surgical ward 4 and their test was taken before surgery. After the surgery they were put on the ventilator in the ICU. When their test came back positive they were shifted to the COVID ICU and the regular ward was sealed for disinfection.

All of the people working in surgical ward 4 are now being told to take necessary precautions and have themselves tested for the virus.