A doctor who contracted the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has passed away. This is the first death of a doctor from the virus reported in the province.

ENT specialist Dr Muhammad Javed passed away at the Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar where he was being treated. He was working in the hospital’s COVID-19 ward when he contracted the virus.

He tested positive last week and was put on the ventilator.