Family of 7 tests positive, Sindh COVID-19 count reaches 1,128

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the province has reached 1,128.

“What I feared most has happened,” said the CM talking about local transmission of the virus. “A family of seven living in a shanty town in Karachi’s District Central has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The virus was brought into the household by the head of the family who went outside regularly during the lockdown. The man infected six other family members, including his six-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

I understand people have to go out to collect rations but you need to maintain social distancing from other people while outside, stressed Shah. “You are responsible for your own safety and your family’s health.”

Sindh has conducted 642 tests for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Out of these 92 were positive. Shah added that 349 people have recovered from the disease, which is 31% of those affected so far.

There has also been one death during the last 24 hours. The CM did not give further details of the deceased. The death toll of the virus is now 21 in the province. This shows a mortality rate of 1.8%, said Shah.

In Sukkur, a total of 1,380 pilgrims were brought from Iran in four batches. They were then shifted to the isolation facility. Two hundred and eighty pilgrims had tested positive, 242 of them have recovered and gone home. Currently, 38 pilgrims remain under treatment in Sukkur, said the CM.

He added that currently 436 people were isolated at home and 59 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

Shah also said the rumours of people dying by suicide because of hopelessness were false. “The public is troubled but we are trying our best to support and treat them.”

After the lockdown eases in the province, life will have start with new rules, Shah stated.