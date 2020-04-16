Thursday, April 16, 2020  | 22 Shaaban, 1441
Don’t think COVID-19 isn’t dangerous: Taimur Jhagra

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV screen grab

The lockdown has helped control the spread of the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This, however, doesn’t mean that people should think that the virus is not dangerous, said Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra.

He was addressing a press conference on the virus on Thursday.

The government started acting against COVID-19 on March 13 and imposed a lockdown on March 23. The situation is improving slowly. The provincial authorities are getting the date-to-date data of the virus cases, he said.

“We have to take care of ourselves,” the minister added.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is doing a district-wise analysis of the coronavirus to bring the situation under control. He shared that six districts, including Chitral, Kohistan and Battagram, have reported zero cases.

This is because there are very few people living in these areas and most of the population is rural. “This virus seems to spread more in areas where there is urban movement,” he said.

More than 100 cases have been reported in Mardan and Peshawar and we are trying to counter the spread by raising awareness among the people. In Mardan, the number of cases has gone down now, he added.

