Doctor appeals to people recovering from COVID-19 to donate blood,

I ask those people who have defeated the coronavirus to come forward and donate their blood, urged Dr Tahir Shamsi, a haematologist at the National Institute Of Blood Diseases in Karachi.

Medical experts have suggested that with the increasing COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, one of the best ways to treat patients could be using the plasma of those who have already recovered from it.

Dr Shamsi also endorsed the procedure while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

He clarified, however, that only those people are eligible to donate who have tested negative for the coronavirus, spent two to three weeks in quarantine and then tested negative again.

This criteria is essential to ensure that the blood extracted is from a healthy donor.

Dr Shamsi said soon plasma collection centres will be established at different spots in the city where people can donate blood.

Those who did not get themselves tested for the virus and were showing virus symptoms, but are currently healthy can also donate their blood. But, for such cases, they’ll have to be go through an anti-bodies test first.

As of Monday, 8,281 COVID-19 cases have been reported across Pakistan and 167 patients have died.