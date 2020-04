The Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority has declared sanitisers of 23 brands substandard.

It said in its report that these santisers do not have the required quantity of alcohol in them.

Their pH levels also do not meet the WHO standards, according to the report.

The PSQCA is an autonomous body that works under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The ministry has asked authorities to get the stock of these sanitisers removed from the market.