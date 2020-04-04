Deepak Perwani designs protective bodysuits for Pakistani medics

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, many Pakistanis are making individual efforts to help healthcare professionals contain the pandemic.

Deepak Perwani has become the second designer to prepare prototypes of protective bodysuits for healthcare professionals.

The designer shared the news on Twitter. These prototypes are “washable, reusable and disposable,” he said.

“Let’s all do our part,” Perwani said in his tweet. The prototypes are awaiting approval from authorities.

Earlier, Asim Jofa prepared similar protective gear to dress healthcare professionals.

“We have successfully created a final a prototype of a medical protective suit made according to the guidelines provided by medical experts,” Jofa tweeted March 28.

The self-protection suits and masks would be distributed free of cost, according to the designer. The designs were approved by JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali.