Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

We will keep updating this story. Last update: 12:15am, Wednesday, April 1.



Case updates as of 12:15am, Wednesday, April 1, 2020:

Pakistan: 2,025

Islamabad: 58

Punjab: 708

Sindh: 676

Balochistan: 158

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 253

Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 6

Gilgit-Baltistan: 166

Deaths from the virus as of 7:00pm, Tuesday, March 30, 2020:

So far, 25 people have died of the virus. Nine people have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab, eight in Sindh, one in Balochistan, five in KP and two in GB.

Two deaths were reported in KP’s Mardan and Peshawar and one in Karachi.

A doctor in Gilgit-Baltistan and a 65-year-old man in Quetta died on Sunday, according to provincial health departments.

A 57-year-old patient died at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital on March 24. Another man died in Lahore on March 26.

A 22-year-old patient died in Faisalabad on March 27, confirmed the Punjab health department.

Three more deaths have been reported in Punjab.

Two deaths were reported in Karachi–a 70-year-old and an 83-year-old.

Two more deaths were reported in KP’s Abbottabad and GB on Sunday. A 68-year-old woman who came from Saudi Arabia died of the virus ‌in Rahim Yar Khan, the Punjab health department confirmed.

Two more deaths were confirmed by the Sindh health department on Monday. A 66-year-old patient on dialysis and a 52-year-old patient with respiratory problems died in Karachi.

What should I do if I suspect I or someone in my family has coronavirus?

Don’t panic. There are government helplines you can call for help.

Sindh helplines: 021-99203443, 021-99204405.

Federal helpline: 1166

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helpline: 1700

Balochistan: Two options given below

Call: 081-9241133-22

WhatsApp: 0334-9241133

Punjab: 0800 99 000

What are the symptoms of COVID-19?

Cough, fever, difficulty breathing, loss of smell (reported in some patients)

Which authorities should I contact?

Your government helplines

What will they do?

They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.

If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.

What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with you. The alcohol content should be 60% or higher. Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes Follow social distancing, keep a distance of at least one metre from other people Avoid large public gatherings Stay at home if you feel sick Disinfect workplace surfaces, door knobs, counters Cook food thoroughly

Isolation wards (Sindh):

1. AKUH Karachi

2.JPMC, Karachi

3.Dow OJHA, Karachi

4.Civil Hospital, Karachi

5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad

6. PMCH Nawabshah

7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas

8. GMMMC Sukkur

9. CMCH Larkana

Twitter handles to follow:

1. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: @zfrmrza

2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan

3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial

4.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt

5. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho

6. Coordinator NEOC Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar: @drsafdar64

7. Sindh Governor: @Governor_House

8. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan

9. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan

10. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros

11. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid

12. Punjab Healthcare Commission: @PHC_Punjab

13. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov

14. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp

15. Pakistan Antimicrobial Resistance Network (PARN): @PARNetwork

16. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal

17. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital