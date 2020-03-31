Coronavirus live updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

We will keep updating this story. Last update: 12:15am, Wednesday, April 1.
Case updates as of 12:15am, Wednesday, April 1, 2020:
Pakistan: 2,025
Islamabad: 58
Punjab: 708
Sindh: 676
Balochistan: 158
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 253
Azad Jammu and Kashmir: 6
Gilgit-Baltistan: 166
Deaths from the virus as of 7:00pm, Tuesday, March 30, 2020:
So far, 25 people have died of the virus. Nine people have lost their lives to the virus in Punjab, eight in Sindh, one in Balochistan, five in KP and two in GB.
Two deaths were reported in KP’s Mardan and Peshawar and one in Karachi.
A doctor in Gilgit-Baltistan and a 65-year-old man in Quetta died on Sunday, according to provincial health departments.
A 57-year-old patient died at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital on March 24. Another man died in Lahore on March 26.
A 22-year-old patient died in Faisalabad on March 27, confirmed the Punjab health department.
Three more deaths have been reported in Punjab.
Two deaths were reported in Karachi–a 70-year-old and an 83-year-old.
Two more deaths were reported in KP’s Abbottabad and GB on Sunday. A 68-year-old woman who came from Saudi Arabia died of the virus in Rahim Yar Khan, the Punjab health department confirmed.
Two more deaths were confirmed by the Sindh health department on Monday. A 66-year-old patient on dialysis and a 52-year-old patient with respiratory problems died in Karachi.
What should I do if I suspect I or someone in my family has coronavirus?
Don’t panic. There are government helplines you can call for help.
Sindh helplines: 021-99203443, 021-99204405.
Federal helpline: 1166
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa helpline: 1700
Balochistan: Two options given below
Call: 081-9241133-22
WhatsApp: 0334-9241133
Punjab: 0800 99 000
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
Cough, fever, difficulty breathing, loss of smell (reported in some patients)
Which authorities should I contact?
Your government helplines
What will they do?
They will guide you about the next steps. You will be connected to a doctor who will take your medical and travel history. You will be told whether you need to be tested or not.
If you need to be tested health authorities will send an ambulance your way to take you to a hospital isolation ward. Your contacts will be traced and also tested.
What precautions should I take to protect myself from COVID-19?
Isolation wards (Sindh):
1. AKUH Karachi
2.JPMC, Karachi
3.Dow OJHA, Karachi
4.Civil Hospital, Karachi
5. Liaquat Uni Hospital, Hyderabad
6. PMCH Nawabshah
7. Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas
8. GMMMC Sukkur
9. CMCH Larkana
Twitter handles to follow:
1. Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan: @zfrmrza
2. National Institute of Health (NIH) Pakistan: @NIH_Pakistan
3. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination: @nhsrcofficial
4.Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh: @SindhHealthDpt
5. Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister of Health & Population Welfare Sindh: @AzraPechuho
6. Coordinator NEOC Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar: @drsafdar64
7. Sindh Governor: @Governor_House
8. World Health Organisation Country Office in Pakistan: @WHOPakistan
9. UNICEF Pakistan: @UNICEF_Pakistan
10. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation: @DrTedros
11. Dr Yasmin Rashid Punjab Minister For Primary & Secondary Healthcare: @Dr_YasminRashid
12. Punjab Healthcare Commission: @PHC_Punjab
13. Health Department Punjab: @HealthPunjabGov
14. Medical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Society of Pakistan MMIDSP: @mmidsp
15. Pakistan Antimicrobial Resistance Network (PARN): @PARNetwork
16. Aga Khan University; @AKUGlobal
17. The Indus Hospital: @indus_hospital
Tell us what you think:
Need to down price of sanitizer and need face mask
Ap ko offices and metro bus or public transport b band kerni chaye
Agr hakoomat chati hy is virus pa qabo pana…
Need to down prices of the all vegetables, soaps and sanitizer but mask are not available in the market.
Close emporium n packages mall instant.
What about private offices 250 – 300 people sitting together, no safety precautions & nothing.
Thinking about private sector is it not the responsibility of the Government.
Government wly insan hai lakin private job wly insan nahi hain shayad
i have looked and looked, no sanitizers, forget about alcohol content requirement, getting any sanitizer is so difficult, I went on Hajj last year and bought easily affordable hand sanitizers by LifeBuoy,, why they just disappear now, why companies are not producing them ans supplying…
It is utmost important that test kits should be made available,, doctors be given special masks and protection suits. Research labs should work here too, we can not only depend on west to make vaccine. even if they do, it will be too expensive and too late to arrive here. IF we can make nuclear bomb, we should also be able to do cutting edge research. Also local manufacturing and supply of effective masks and sanitizers should be promoted on priority.
Medical stores should be banned from selling more than 2 sanitizers/ masks to one client. few people are hoarding and many suffer.
Privates offices are working like nothing happend
Most of the responsible private offices have started working from home and the people who are coming to these offices are not allowed to sit more than 3 hours.
Private sector employees are being over looked in this matter. They are also citizens of Pakistan. The offices are crowded with 100 to 200 people at a time. They also need to the same safety precautions that government employees are taking. But they are not allowed to do so. They have to chose their job over their lives.
Poeple isn’t taking it serious, have a look at italy, there is a big disaster because of carelessness, we should be more intense & avoid public place & unnecessary out going & follow safety precautions, Govt should take prompt action & should ban the public places, markets, malls, restaurant, still these places are 70% normal, grocery & rest regular items for poor / regular wages people should be free of low cost so they can avail, + doctors should fully covered themselves with sanitized / sterilized suits. pls try to understand in pakistan there’s no more space in hospital & best solution to stay away from patient to patient or isolated area in hospitals, this is self fight, pls pls pls my request is to stay at home to avoid hospital. ALLAH IS GHAFOOR O RAHEEM.
pls request all of your relatives, friend & all connected people to stay at home.
May Allah keep us in his safe and sound. AAMEEN
Private offices are still operating, Illiterate people are roaming on roads like nothing happened, In the end they will say “Hukumat n kuch nhi kya”
People here do not take this seriously.plz govt must aware people through making announcement from mosques specially in small cities towns and villages.wake up Pakistan
Most of the suggestions are regarding private offices still working as usual kindly Authorities should take immediate action to close all private offices with immediate effect please
Isolation wards should shift from Karachi City area to outside the Karachi.
Isolation wards should be isolated.
Best care
please use normal soap for washing hands. no need to purchase fancy hand wash they are not required. mask are recommended for individuals who are taking care of patients. please do not sit in groups and avoid social gathering. Take care of older people & have minimal interaction with them. This time too shall pass.
Samaa TV is an innovative channel, only the announcers and questioners should tone down their language and speak more courteously and not simultaneously. In view of the present Coronavirus crisis, I feel that Samaa TV should ask their viewers to send their suggestions by SMS, because sometimes a n objective opinion may be more useful. The SMS messages can be displayed continuously at the bottom of the screen. First of all, after seeing a woman trying to help the daily wage workers was mobbed in an auto-ricksha I think that a fund, like the EHSAAS fund should be set up so we can donate online. I sent a donation to Chhipa but I wish that a separate fund could be set up for all Pakistanis who wish to donate to COVID_19 victims
If the poorer segment of society, the daily wage earners are the only hitch for a lockdown, we can emulate other countries by delivering food packages to indigent families, or elderly persons
Also, a special portal can be created to give latest news about the Coronavirus in Pakistan.