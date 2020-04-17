Coronavirus fears: Sindh orders testing every Pakistani returning from abroad

The Sindh government ordered on Friday testing every Pakistani returning from abroad for the coronavirus.

The directives were given by Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho. Sindh health department team will test Pakistanis arriving at the Karachi airport, she said.

Officials have already collected samples of 130 Pakistani nationals who returned from Oman on Friday, the health department said in a statement.

These individuals would be placed in quarantine until the availability of their test results.

The health department would treat the ones testing positive for the virus, the statement said.

These Pakistani nationals belong to different provinces of the country, it added.