Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reaches 100

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 17 mins ago
Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reaches 100

Photo: Online

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed at least 100 deaths in Pakistan, the official figures confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a video message, said that 66 new known cases have been reported in the province, along with four deaths. The total number of known cases is 1,518.

Thirty-five deaths have been reported in Sindh so far, he said.

He shared that 671 people are in isolation at their homes, 58 at quarantine centres, while 227 are being treated in different hospitals.

Punjab, on the other hand, has reported 2,826 cases so far and 24 deaths have been reported.

At least 977 members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province.

So far, one death has been reported in Islamabad, 35 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in Balochistan and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Decision regarding this year's Hajj expected by 15th Ramazan: minister
Decision regarding this year’s Hajj expected by 15th Ramazan: minister
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
Meghan dress designer Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy
Meghan dress designer Clare Waight Keller leaves Givenchy
Pakistan hopes untapped mountains could lure foreign skiers
Pakistan hopes untapped mountains could lure foreign skiers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.