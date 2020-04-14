Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan reaches 100

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has claimed at least 100 deaths in Pakistan, the official figures confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, in a video message, said that 66 new known cases have been reported in the province, along with four deaths. The total number of known cases is 1,518.

Thirty-five deaths have been reported in Sindh so far, he said.

He shared that 671 people are in isolation at their homes, 58 at quarantine centres, while 227 are being treated in different hospitals.

Punjab, on the other hand, has reported 2,826 cases so far and 24 deaths have been reported.

At least 977 members of the Tablighi Jamaat have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the province.

So far, one death has been reported in Islamabad, 35 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in Balochistan and three in Gilgit-Baltistan.