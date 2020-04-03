Corona Isolation Hospital inaugurated in Azad Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan inaugurated on Friday the first, state of the art Corona Isolation Hospital.

The 50-bed health facility also includes ICU and HDV with six beds each and two isolation rooms with 20 beds. Ten ventilators were initially installed in the isolation hospital.

The hospital has been set up at a newly constructed building of the Officer’s Club, which later would be extended to 100 beds converting into a cardiac hospital with provision of angioplasty and angiography facilities.

Addressing the occasion, Prime Minister Khan has said that due to his government’s solid precautionary measures, the situation regarding coronavirus in under control in the state.

He said AJK has limited resource. However, we have taken tangible steps to fight the pandemic effectively.

There are 14 corona testing laboratories in the country, while the state government has established four in AJK.

He said despite limited resources, the AJK government is taking solid steps to combat the corona pandemic with a proactive approach and effective strategy. “At least 3,700 lady health workers, recently regularised would be engaged in data compilation in rural areas and corona awareness programme throughout the state”, he added.

The premier appealed to the masses to extend all-out cooperation to the government to effectively deal with the crisis situation.