Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in COVID-19 trial

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Closely watched arthritis drug disappoints in COVID-19 trial

Photo: AFP

An arthritis drug that was being closely watched for its potential use against COVID-19 has delivered disappointing results in clinical trials, its makers said Monday.

Kevzara, which is made by Regeneron and Sanofi, does not attack the novel coronavirus but instead inhibits an abnormal immune response called a “cytokine storm” that causes the lungs of the sickest patients to become inflamed, leaving them fighting for their lives on ventilators.

An early small study in China had appeared promising, but the drug showed no benefit over a placebo in a larger US study of 276 patients with “severe” disease—that is to say, those requiring oxygen but not ventilators.

There was, however, a ray of hope for those who were “critical,” defined as needing mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygenation. In this group, 44 were on a placebo, 94 were given a low dose and 88 were given a high dose.

Fifty-five percent of patients on the placebo died by the end of the study period, compared with 46% on the lower dose and 32% on the high dose.

The trial will continue among this critical group.

“We await results of the ongoing Phase 3 trial to learn more about COVID-19, and better understand whether some patients may benefit from Kevzara treatment,” said George Yancopoulos, Regeneron’s president and co-founder.

The company is separately developing an antibody cocktail that will directly target the virus and that it hopes to advance into human trials by June.

These antibodies are being acquired by infecting mice that have had their immune systems genetically modified to become human-like.

Regeneron has previously used this system to develop a treatment that proved effective against Ebola.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, arthritis, drug, disappoints, COVID-19, trial
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani entrepreneur makes it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia
Pakistani entrepreneur makes it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia
Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan
Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan
Safer to eat at restaurants than home, claims French chef
Safer to eat at restaurants than home, claims French chef
Expedia raising $3.2 bn to weather pandemic hit
Expedia raising $3.2 bn to weather pandemic hit
Burned French chefs cook up post-COVID cuisine
Burned French chefs cook up post-COVID cuisine
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.