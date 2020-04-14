China approves clinical trials for two inactivated vaccines for COVID-19

China has approved human trials for two experimental COVID-19 vaccines, reported state news agency Xinhua on Tuesday.

These are inactivated vaccines that were developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products of China National Pharmaceutical Group and Beijing-based Sinovac Biotech, according to China’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

Inactivated vaccines contain pathogens such as viruses and bacteria or their particles that have been killed. After immunisation, the vaccine antigens cannot multiply in the vaccinated person or cause disease. Inactivated vaccines always require multiple doses.

Chinese scientists have been working on different COVID-19 treatment approaches: inactivated vaccines, genetic engineering subunit vaccines, adenovirus (that can also cause respiratory illness) vector vaccines, nucleic acid vaccines and vaccines using attenuated influenza virus as vectors.

Clinical trials of three vaccines have been approved so far by Chinese authorities to treat COVID-19. The first vaccine, developed by researchers at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, already completed the first phase of clinical trials in March.