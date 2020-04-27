Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

CDC adds six new symptoms of COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
CDC adds six new symptoms of COVID-19

Photo: Online

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its official list of COVID-19 symptoms.

It has added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell to the list.

Previously the CDC had listed just three symptoms: fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

A range of these symptoms might appear between two to 14 days of exposure to the virus, says the organisation.

Emergency warning signs have also been given by the CDC. These include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion and bluish tingeing of the lips or face.

The warning signs could point to a respiratory emergency or critically low oxygen levels in the body.

If someone experiences these warning signs, they should immediately call an ambulance or get medical attention.

Emergency ambulance numbers in Pakistan:

  • Edhi ambulance: 115
  • Chhipa ambulance: 1020
  • Pakistan Red Crescent society emergency ambulance service (ICT): 1030
  • The Punjab Emergency Service: Rescue 1122

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
US, coronavirus, symptoms, CDC
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani entrepreneur makes it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia
Pakistani entrepreneur makes it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia
Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan
Spice up your iftar spread this Ramazan
Expedia raising $3.2 bn to weather pandemic hit
Expedia raising $3.2 bn to weather pandemic hit
Burned French chefs cook up post-COVID cuisine
Burned French chefs cook up post-COVID cuisine
Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims top...
Safer to eat in restaurants than at home, claims top French chef
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.