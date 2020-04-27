CDC adds six new symptoms of COVID-19

The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its official list of COVID-19 symptoms.

It has added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell to the list.

Previously the CDC had listed just three symptoms: fever, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.

A range of these symptoms might appear between two to 14 days of exposure to the virus, says the organisation.

Emergency warning signs have also been given by the CDC. These include trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion and bluish tingeing of the lips or face.

The warning signs could point to a respiratory emergency or critically low oxygen levels in the body.

If someone experiences these warning signs, they should immediately call an ambulance or get medical attention.

