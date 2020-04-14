Blood donation camp set up in Multan amid acute shortage

A blood camp has been set up by a non-government organised in Multan’s Hussain Agahi Bazar as the city has been facing shortage because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The doctors at the camp have taken all precautionary measures and maintain social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus. They note down the temperatures of all donors before letting them donate blood.

The organisers said that the camp will be held for a week, adding that they have received 2,000 bottles of blood so far.

The camp has 20 beds.

Blood banks and hospitals across Pakistan are facing a shortage as the government imposed a lockdown in the city to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.