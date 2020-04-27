Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Health

Balochistan reports 72 new coronavirus cases, provincial tally reaches 852

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Balochistan reports 72 new coronavirus cases, provincial tally reaches 852

Photo: Online

Balochistan reported 72 new known cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, confirmed Liaquat Shahwani, the spokesperson of the Balochistan government. This takes the provincial tally to 852.

He said that the province has reported 701 known cases of contact transmissions so far. The government will be forced to tighten the lockdown if the people don’t practice social distancing, he remarked in a press conference.

The government will begin investigation people who haven’t been wearing masks, he added.

The Balochistan government decided that we don’t do aggressive testing because of a lack of sources so we have started random sampling. In three days, 484 random tests were conducted out of which 23 people tested positive, he said.

RELATED STORIES
 

