Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Balochistan government hiring microbiologists, virologists to increase testing capacity

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Balochistan government hiring microbiologists, virologists to increase testing capacity

Photo: AFP

The Balochistan government is hiring microbiologists, molecular biologists and virologists to increase its coronavirus testing capacity.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani tweeted that 12 people are going to be “immediately inducted” in the province’s labs. 

A six-month contract will be given. The health department has called for interested candidates to come for a walk-in interview. 

The salary, as per the government advertisement shared on Twitter by Shahwani, will range from Rs75,000 to Rs90,000 depending on the applicant’s qualifications. 

The recruitment is being done purely to work on COVID-19 PCR labs.

You can apply till May 5.

