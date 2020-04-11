Authorities seal 11 Karachi UCs after rise in coronavirus cases

Authorities have sealed 11 union councils in Karachi’s District East after an increase in number of coronavirus cases in these areas.

These union councils included UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-12 Gulzar e Hijri, UC-13 Safoora, UC-14 Faisal Cantt, UC-2 Manzoor Colony, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC-10 Jamshed Qaurters.

All areas falling in these UCs have been sealed under the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act to prevent the outbreak of the virus, read a notification issued from East deputy commissioner’s office.

The measure was taken after recent confirmed reports of individuals infected by the virus in these areas.

Police and Rangers have also been requested to cordon off these UCs to ensure public safety.