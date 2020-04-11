Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Authorities seal 11 Karachi UCs after rise in coronavirus cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 min ago
Authorities seal 11 Karachi UCs after rise in coronavirus cases

Photo: FILE

Authorities have sealed 11 union councils in Karachi’s District East after an increase in number of coronavirus cases in these areas.

These union councils included UC-6 Gillani Railways, UC-7 Dalmia, UC-8 Jamali Colony, UC-9 Gulshan-II, UC-10 Pehalwan Goth, UC-12 Gulzar e Hijri, UC-13 Safoora, UC-14 Faisal Cantt, UC-2 Manzoor Colony, UC-9 Jacob Line and UC-10 Jamshed Qaurters.

All areas falling in these UCs have been sealed under the Sindh Epidemic Disease Act to prevent the outbreak of the virus, read a notification issued from East deputy commissioner’s office.

The measure was taken after recent confirmed reports of individuals infected by the virus in these areas.

Police and Rangers have also been requested to cordon off these UCs to ensure public safety.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, District East, sealed, 11 UCs, union councils, coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
Can your cat catch Covid-19?
Pakistan hopes untapped mountains could lure foreign skiers
Pakistan hopes untapped mountains could lure foreign skiers
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.