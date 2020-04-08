Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

AKU launches coronavirus self-screening app

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
AKU launches coronavirus self-screening app

Photo: Online

The Aga Khan University has launched a mobile application that enables Pakistanis to easily and safely evaluate coronavirus symptoms with an in-home screening tool and understand the next steps to look after themselves.

CoronaCheck uses an interactive chatbot, driven by artificial intelligence, which allows users to understand their symptoms, recognise whether they may have contracted COVID-19 and seek help in a timely manner.

It also aims to identify potential coronavirus carriers, limit their risk of transmission and to list the national helplines available.

The app will help reduce the need for patients to visit hospitals and ease the burden on the healthcare system, ensuring care for those most in need.

The clinical faculty of the Aga Khan University Hospital advised on the screening algorithm, while the AKU’s Technology Innovation Support Centre provided the technological expertise for the app.

“Coronavirus has placed the country’s healthcare system under tremendous strain with frontline healthcare professionals already working around the clock,” said Saleem Sayani, director of AKU’s TISC.

“Through this app, we hope to share useful tips that can prevent new cases and provide reassurance to worried citizens during a time of widespread concern.”

The tool has been adopted from the Alberta Health Services and modified to meet the local context and the evolving epidemiology of the disease.

CoronaCheck also seeks to tackle myths and misconceptions by featuring educational videos in Urdu language, and combat the increasing amount of unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

It also includes authentic information on best practices to protect oneself from infection and advice on self-assessment.

The app also includes precautions and guidance on physical distancing recommended by the World Health Organisation and the national health ministry.

CoronaCheck can be downloaded from the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/detailsid=com.edu.aku.akuhccheck

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
VIDEO
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, COVID-19, Murree Brewery, Hand Sanitizer, Alcohol
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Corona cake' spreading fast in Gaza
‘Corona cake’ spreading fast in Gaza
Swiss butter could be spreading thin, officials warn
Swiss butter could be spreading thin, officials warn
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.