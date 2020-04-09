Ajmal Wazir explains the procedure for collecting Ehsaas programme money

Ajmal Wazir, an adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM, told the recipients of the Ehsaas cash programme to only leave their houses to collect the money after they receive an SMS from 8171.

The SMS will even tell you where to come and at what time. Once you reach the office, you will then be told where to stand because we want to maintain social distancing too, he said at a press conference on Thursday.

The Ehsaas programme, which is being run by the federal government, will give Rs12,000 to deserving families who don’t have any source of income because of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Wazir added that the CM has announced a Zakat programme under which 100,000 families will be given Rs12,000. The funds of the KP package will be released in the second phase, he said.

The emergency contact number for anyone who wants help or know more about the coronavirus is 091111712713, the WhatsApp number is 03473666849 and the telephone number is 0919222561-3.

We have to work together and defeat coronavirus, he added.