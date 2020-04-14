Tuesday, April 14, 2020  | 20 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Health

Should contact lens users be worried about COVID-19?

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Do you wear contact lenses? Have you been reading that switching to glasses will reduce your risk of getting COVID-19? Experts have debunked common myths about contact lenses floating on the internet.

Prominent ocular (eye) scientists have recently published a paper that reassures contact lens users and provides guidelines for maintaining eye health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our findings indicate that contact lenses remain a perfectly acceptable form of vision correction during the coronavirus pandemic, as long as people observe good hand hygiene and follow appropriate wear-and-care directions,” said Dr Lyndon Jones, director of the Centre for Ocular Research & Education at the University of Waterloo.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a number of erroneous reports regarding contact lenses and spectacles in recent days,” Dr Jones said. “Our goal is to make sure that science-backed truths are understood and shared, helping eye care practitioners provide accurate, timely counsel to patients.”

The peer-reviewed paper has been published in Contact Lens & Anterior Eye in April. Here’s what the scientists advise both contact users and people who wear glasses:

  • You can keep wearing contacts: There is currently no scientific evidence that contact lens wearers have an increased risk of contracting COVID-19 compared with glasses/spectacles wearers. Patients should consult their eye care practitioners with questions.
  • Maintain good hygiene habits: Thorough hand washing (for 20 seconds with soap and water) and drying are important, as well as properly wearing and caring for contact lenses. Make sure your contact lens case is clean, and regularly clean glasses with soap and water.
  • Discard or disinfect the contact lens: Users should always either dispose of their daily disposable lenses each evening, or regularly disinfect their monthly or two-week lenses, according to manufacturer and eye care professional instructions.
  • Regular glasses do not protect against COVID-19: There is no scientific evidence that supports the rumours that everyday eyeglasses/spectacles offer protection against COVID-19.
  • Keep unwashed hands away from the face: Avoid touching your nose, mouth and eyes with unwashed hands, also recommended by the World Health Organisation and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
  • If you are sick, stop wearing contact lenses: Contact lens users who are ill should temporarily switch to wearing glasses. They can resume contact lens use with new lenses and lens cases once they return to full health and have spoken with their eye care practitioner.

