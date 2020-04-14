Should contact lens users be worried about COVID-19?

Do you wear contact lenses? Have you been reading that switching to glasses will reduce your risk of getting COVID-19? Experts have debunked common myths about contact lenses floating on the internet.

Prominent ocular (eye) scientists have recently published a paper that reassures contact lens users and provides guidelines for maintaining eye health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our findings indicate that contact lenses remain a perfectly acceptable form of vision correction during the coronavirus pandemic, as long as people observe good hand hygiene and follow appropriate wear-and-care directions,” said Dr Lyndon Jones, director of the Centre for Ocular Research & Education at the University of Waterloo.

“Unfortunately, we have seen a number of erroneous reports regarding contact lenses and spectacles in recent days,” Dr Jones said. “Our goal is to make sure that science-backed truths are understood and shared, helping eye care practitioners provide accurate, timely counsel to patients.”

The peer-reviewed paper has been published in Contact Lens & Anterior Eye in April. Here’s what the scientists advise both contact users and people who wear glasses: